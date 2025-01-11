Industrialist Anand Mahindra offered a rare glimpse into his approach to social media and work-life balance. Known for his engaging posts and sharp insights on X (formerly Twitter), Mahindra shared how he balances his online presence with his professional and personal life. Anand Mahindra shared that he uses social media as a powerful business tool to gather feedback from 11 million people.(Video Grab)

“Social media is an amazing business tool”

In an interview with Firstpost, when asked how many hours he spends on social media, Mahindra quipped, “I am on X not because I am lonely. My wife is wonderful, and I love staring at her.” He added, “I am on social media because it is an amazing business tool. On one platform, I get feedback from 11 million people.”

Quality over quantity at work

The discussion also turned to work-life balance, with Mahindra sharing his perspective on productivity. When asked how many hours he works in a day, he responded, “Ask me about the quality of my work, not how many hours I work.”

The controversy surrounding SN Subrahmanyan’s remarks

Mahindra’s comments came in the backdrop of a controversial statement by SN Subrahmanyan, Chairman of Larsen & Toubro (L&T), who suggested employees should work up to 90 hours a week. During an employee interaction, Subrahmanyan reportedly said, “I regret I am not able to make you work on Sundays. If I can make you work on Sundays, I will be more happy, because I work on Sundays.”

In a video circulating on Reddit, Subrahmanyan also questioned the value of leisure time, remarking, “What do you do sitting at home? How long can you stare at your wife? Come on, get to the office and start working.”

L&T clarifies chairman’s remarks

Responding to the controversy, an L&T spokesperson told HT.com: “At L&T, nation-building is at the core of our mandate. For over eight decades, we have been shaping India's infrastructure, industries, and technological capabilities.

“We believe this is India’s decade, a time demanding collective dedication and effort to drive progress. The Chairman’s remarks reflect this larger ambition, emphasizing that extraordinary outcomes require extraordinary effort.”

The statement further reiterated L&T’s commitment to fostering a culture driven by passion, purpose, and performance.