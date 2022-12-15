Camel sees snow for the first time, gets excited to show it to his friends. Watch

A video of a happy camel who saw snow for the very first time is slowly gaining traction on social media platforms and is bound to curl up your lips in a smile. Shared on Instagram, the video opens to show the camel named Albert seeing the snow and getting all excited. As the video progresses, he shows snow to a herd of goats and makes sure to show them all his favourite spots until the very end of the video.

"We posted this on TikTok. It seemed to make everyone very happy, which is what Albert sets out to do, so we wanted to share it with the Instagram community as well! Thanks for all the support!" read the caption of the video shared on the Instagram handle @ranchogrande_ojai.

Since being shared a day ago, the video has raked up more than 41,200 views, over 5,100 likes and several comments.

"Absolutely precious! Total joy! Made my day yesterday & now again today," commented an individual. "Albert and all his friends absolutely made my day yesterday!!! I watched your videos multiples times and shared it with EVERYONE I know. Please let Albert and all his friends know that I’m coming to visit soon so I can see Camel zoomies in person!!!!!" posted another. "I could NOT love this any more!!" shared a third with heart emoticons. "It's the little kicks. Did he sleep good that night from all the excitement ??" wrote a fourth.

