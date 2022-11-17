Can you correct this math equation by adding a line before the viral video ends?

It's math o'clock! And whether you have just finished solving the most complicated math problem of your life or haven't encountered one in ages, this math riddle is for everyone. The head-scratcher involves a simple mathematical equation which you have to crack by adding a line. That sounds interesting! So, are you ready for the math riddle that will keep you occupied for quite some time, at least until this viral video ends?

The video was posted by Instagram user Ijlal Saifullah who uses the handle @ijlalsaifullah."Try this with your friends and family!" reads the caption accompanying the video with several hashtags, including #challenge. The video opens with a text overlay, "New challenge with papa." As it continues, one can see a man named Ijlal Saifullah challenging his father to make the seemingly impossible equation 5+5+5 = 550 correct by adding just a line. His father thinks hard throughout the video but with no success. Towards the end, Saifullah solves the math riddle and both laugh to their hearts' content.

Watch the viral video below:

Since being shared on October 27, the video has accumulated over one million views. The post has also gathered numerous comments. Many also shared alternative solution to the math riddle.

"5+5+5 ≠ 550 (This is also fine by adding a line)," posted an individual. "Lmao. I would have put a slanted line on the equal sign to show 'not equal'. Lol," wrote another. "545+5=550 very simple," commented a third.

