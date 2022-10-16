Home / Trending / Can you solve this simple math question before the viral video ends?

Can you solve this simple math question before the viral video ends?

Published on Oct 16, 2022 04:23 PM IST

The viral video shows a man solving a simple math question with the help of a trick.

The image, taken from the viral video, shows the man solving a simple math question with the help of a trick. (Twitter/@TansuYegen)
By Arfa Javaid

Many find solving math questions difficult and are always on the lookout for some tips and tricks that makes the subject easy. Now, a video of a man teaching a trick to solve a simple multiplication question has surfaced online and has attracted millions of eyeballs as one need not use multiplication tables to solve it.

The video was shared on Twitter by a user who goes by Tansu Yegen. "Multiplication from scratch," read the caption written along with the video with a smiling emoticon. The video shows a man solving a multiplication problem with the help of a trick that our teachers might not have taught us. We won't give away anything further but will encourage you to watch it.

The video was posted a few hours ago and has since amassed 8.1 million views, and the numbers are only increasing. While many found the trick excellent, others pointed out that it is not foolproof.

"Or you could just solve it the way my third graders do: 300 x 4 = 1200; 12 x 4 = 48; 1200 + 48 = 1248," posted an individual. "That actually makes sense. The number of intersections corresponds to each multiple," wrote another. "Not foolproof. Ok, if you add the 6 & 2, then the 1 & 1 it works, but how would you know to do this if you didn't already know the answer should be 828?" commented a third while sharing a picture. "Not always work. Fun, but bias," wrote a fourth while sharing a video.

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

its viral viral video math

