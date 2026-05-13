Can you survive in Mumbai on just ₹25,000? Woman’s budget guide goes viral as internet reacts

Mumbai is notorious for its "crushing" cost of living, but one woman claims she has cracked the code for surviving on a modest budget. Sharing her personal finance secrets online, she detailed how she manages her entire month for less than ₹25,000. By prioritising utility over luxury and mastering the art of the Mumbai local, her story has gone viral. However, the breakdown has also invited scepticism from those who argue that such a budget requires significant sacrifices in comfort and safety. A woman’s video of her monthly expenses has gone viral. (Instagram/@ayushii.vibess)

Trying to make 25k work in Mumbai!!” digital content creator Ayushi wrote on Instagram and shared a video.

Also Read: Big4 manager in Hyderabad breaks down her monthly expenses: ‘ ₹50,000 rent for 3BHK’

“This video is all about how to manage living in Mumbai under ₹25K,” Ayushi says in the video. She then provides a detailed breakdown of her list.

While she pays ₹14,000 for rent and electricity, she keeps her travelling expenses within ₹2,000 by taking public transportation. She says she spends around ₹6,000 on food and prefers to cook most of her meals because it not only saves money but is also healthier. The rest of her expenses are for the “other stuff”, including gym and her hobbies.

A few argued that her total expenses, as mentioned in the video, amount to ₹27,000, including ₹5,000 for other expenses. Ayushi clarified that she mentioned ₹25,000 as her “other” expenses are usually within ₹3,000.

She concludes the video by saying, “So, yeah. You can still save if you want.”

(HT.com has reached out to Ayushi; this report will be updated when she responds.)