Deloitte manager in Hyderabad paying ₹50,000 rent for 3BHK reveals her monthly expenses

Having lived in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru, a Deloitte manager with 11 years of experience is now calling Hyderabad home. For her, the city offers the best quality of life in the country, even as she manages a substantial monthly budget that includes ₹50,000 for rent and ₹30,000 for her children’s education. In a conversation with HT.com, the consulting professional opened up about balancing a high-stakes career with the rising costs of living in one of India’s top tech hubs. A Deloitte manager who resides in Hyderabad. (Komal Jha)

Komal Jha, who works as an Engagement Manager at Deloitte Consulting, originally hails from Bhagalpur in Bihar. She moved to Hyderabad for her job and has been living in the city for the past 9 years. She resides in a 3BHK house with her husband and daughter.

A breakdown of her monthly expenses: To maintain a comfortable lifestyle in Hyderabad, Jha manages a substantial monthly budget, with housing and domestic support as the largest pillars of her expenditure. Her primary expense is ₹50,000 for rent.

Beyond housing, her household expenses amount to an additional ₹30,000 per month, split between ₹20,000 for a maid and ₹10,000 for utilities.

She allocates ₹30,000 monthly toward her child's education, while groceries and kitchen essentials account for another ₹15,000. Altogether, these fixed costs illustrate the financial blueprint of the senior corporate leader navigating the economic landscape of a top-tier Indian city.

Did she reside in any other city? Before settling in Hyderabad, she lived in Tier 1 Indian cities such as Delhi, Pune, Bengaluru, and Mumbai. She told HT.com that, despite each city having its own pros and cons, she likes Hyderabad the most for its quality of life.