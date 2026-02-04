Kolkata psychologist earning ₹50,000 a month wants to learn about stock markets: 'For retirement planning'

For a Kolkata-based psychotherapist, the journey to professional independence has been as much about financial discipline as it has been about clinical expertise. Livingwith her parents in Baghajatin, Sneha Dey manages her monthly earnings by carefully navigating EMIs and rising medical costs, which consume nearly half of her budget. Her story provides a rare glimpse into the ‘middle-class math’ of a mental health professional striving to build a secure future as the sole earner of her family while serving the community. In a conversation with HT.com, the 37-year-old gives a glimpse into her monthly expenses. Psychotherapist Sneha Dey is attached with different medical units in Kolkata.

What is her monthly expense? The largest portion of Dey’s income is dedicated to fixed liabilities, with 30% going toward EMIs. In addition to her financial commitments, a substantial part of her earnings is directed toward healthcare and essential household support. Dey, who is a single child, spends between 20% and 25% of her income on her parents’ medical expenses. Her domestic help costs are kept lean, accounting for just 2% for the maid.

The remainder of her budget covers the practicalities of daily life and long-term goals. Approximately 20% to 30% is spent on groceries, household items, and transportation, covering the core costs of living and commuting. Finally, she maintains a consistent habit of looking ahead, setting aside 10% for savings and SIPs.

Talking about her work, Dey told HT.com, “I am a psychologist and psychotherapist, attached with different medical units, Manipal Hospital Dhakuria is a prominent one among them.” She stays in Baghajatin, Kolkata.

Dey told HT.com, “I started my career as a clinical assistant under an eminent psychiatrist of Kolkata. From 2020, I started my personal practice and continued with it.” Dey sees around ten patients a month in her private practice, charging ₹900 per session.

Dey said her monthly earning is not fixed as it depends on the number of patients she sees. She said she earns between ₹40,000 and ₹50,000 a month from all sources.

She said, “I’m interested in learning about the stock market as retirement planning so that I don’t worry about expenses”, as she emphasised the importance of savings.