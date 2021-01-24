Canadian company is looking for ‘candyologists’. Will pay employees to taste-test candies
Who wouldn't love to get paid to eat candies? And one Canadian company is actually going by that notion. Candy Funhouse is seeking full-time and part-time ‘candyologists’. Yes, you read that right. This Ontario-based firm is looking to pay people to taste-test its candies. Now if that sounds like your dream job, wait until you read more about the position.
Candy Funhouse has advertised these roles on its official website. The successful candidate would be awarded C$30 (Canadian dollars) an hour to sample and review some of the company's 3,000 candy and chocolate treats.
"Candidates should have enthusiasm and eagerness to try confectionary products. We are looking for honest and objective opinions on the products that will be taste tested. Candidates will be responsible for tasting and reviewing from the 3000 products we currently carry," reads a bit of the text shared with the job posting.
It further states, "The candidates will also play an integral role in selecting the candies that will be a part of the first ever Candy Funhouse branded candy line. 10 new and original candy creations will be selected and narrowed down from 100’s of possible options. Here at Candy Funhouse, confectionary is a science".
Now that is one type of science we'll be more than eager to learn about! You can learn about the job posting here. The company is accepting applications until February 15.
What are your thoughts on this?
