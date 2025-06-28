Canadian man stunned by 19 lakh deposit demand for Bengaluru 3BHK: ‘Absolutely bonkers’

A Canadian national currently based in India has stirred a lively online discussion after highlighting the staggering security deposit required for a Bengaluru rental. Caleb Friesen took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to share a property listing for a 3BHK apartment in the city’s upscale Diamond District in Domlur. The rent? A steep ₹1.75 lakh per month. But it was the security deposit— ₹19.25 lakh—that truly raised eyebrows. A Canadian's post on Bengaluru rent deposit of ₹ 19.25 lakh went viral.(Instagram/caleb_friesen)

(Also read: Canadian man explains why he chose to move to Bengaluru: 'I wanted to become tougher')

Friesen’s post read: “Rs. 19 lakh for security deposit! Absolutely bonkers what landlords are expecting these days. I could literally buy a new Mahindra Thar for less than this deposit. Anyone know of a place in/around Indiranagar with 2–3 months deposit only? Rent price range Rs. 80 to 1 lakh.”

Check out the tweet here:

The tweet has since gone viral, amassing nearly 18,000 views and prompting a wave of responses—ranging from helpful to hilarious.

Online reactions: From satire to serious suggestions

One user quipped, “Don’t buy a Thar. That’s for special folks only,” while another joked about the pricing logic saying, “Negotiable rent and non-negotiable deposit!”

Offering a possible solution, someone commented, “I’m looking for a flatmate at my 2BHK flat. You don’t need to pay anything, only condition is you feature our side project we’re building in your videos.”

(Also read: ‘This is the reality of Canada’: Indian woman shares video of massive job fair queues for just 5 positions)

Some pointed out the regional rental disparity. “You can buy a brand new [apartment] for that much in Kolkata and other tier-2 cities,” a user wrote. To this, Friesen replied, “Lol, yeah same in Aizawl where I’m currently living, crazy.”

Others suggested a more practical approach. “Come to Mahadevapura. Indiranagar is extremely costly,” one person noted. Another advised, “Better to meet local brokers, they can actually help you directly. Searching online isn’t always a good option for something like this.”

Another summed up the collective shock with a simple: “Damn! That’s too huge.”