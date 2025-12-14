Canadian vlogger shares experience of 12-hour overnight journey on Indian sleeper bus: ‘European buses never...’

A Canadian content creator has gone viral after praising India’s sleeper buses, saying the experience far outshines what he has seen in Europe. In a recent reel, vlogger Justin documented his 12-hour overnight journey on a sleeper bus in Kolkata, a ride that cost him just $15 (around ₹1,300). The video racked up millions of views.(Instagram/@side_quest_project)

“European buses have nothing on Indian sleeper buses,” Justin says at the very start of the video, before giving followers a tour of his surprisingly comfortable setup. In the clip, he shows a neatly arranged sleeper berth equipped with a cosy bed, blanket, water bottle and snacks. “You get a whole bed, some baked goods, a water bottle and a blanket,” he notes, calling the experience “actually pretty sick.”

Throughout the journey, Justin highlights the convenience of being able to sleep through long distances and arrive refreshed at the destination. “The best thing about sleeper buses is you just get to go to sleep and wake up at your destination,” he tells viewers, adding that no European bus has offered him the same level of comfort. “I am just saying, the European buses never treated me so well,” Justine says.

Ending the video on a light-hearted note, he encourages other travellers to give the system a shot. “So next time you are in India, pay the $15 and come have a sleepover on a bus with your homies,” he adds.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

The video racked up millions of views, sparking a flood of comments from Indian users who appreciated both his enthusiasm and his choice of a reputable operator.

“Thank you for choosing a good bus for traveling rather than an old and rusty bus and blaming India for that,” one user wrote.

“Thanks for keeping some good budget. You won't see this kind of thing if you don't have any budget and blame the India for that,” commented another.

“There are in fact buses on this route from Kolkata with infotainment systems and it’s literally only like 15 to 20 dollars!!" wrote a third user.

“Finally one person with enough money to spend instead of complaining about the general section of Indian railways and its toilets.