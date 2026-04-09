Candidate turns down MNC job offer, tells recruiter he has 'blacklisted' company: 'Felt satisfying'

The user alleged that the company had poor work-life balance, lacked structured processes, and relied heavily on “jugaad” instead of standard operating procedures. “This MNC is one of the shi*tiest in terms of Wlb, work culture, and other basic expectations. people do not even adhere to standard SOPs and everything runs on Jugaad and managers do not provide anything in writing, so that they can avoid responsibilities later,” the OP claimed.

In a Reddit post titled ‘Told a recruiter that I have Blacklisted his organisation and instantly felt satisfying!’, the user recounted an interaction with a recruiter representing an Indian multinational company in the NBFC sector. The individual said they had previously worked with the organisation as a consultant, not as a full-time employee, and had formed a strongly negative impression during that stint.

In the job market, companies are typically the ones that blacklist candidates based on background checks, performance concerns, or hiring policies. But now in a role reversal of sorts, a job seeker has claimed to have “blacklisted” an organisation and said turning it down felt unexpectedly satisfying.

Why did he reject the job offer? The Redditor said that the situation unfolded when the recruiter reached out, saying the user’s profile matched the job description. In response, the candidate said they had “blacklisted” the organisation and were not interested in applying. The user recounted that the recruiter initially misunderstood the statement and asked why the candidate had been blacklisted, prompting a sharp clarification.

“She misheard me and asked me why I was blacklisted, I laughed out loud in her face for a couple of seconds, paused and repeated, ‘I said I have Blacklisted YOUR Organisation. I have no interest in working with such an organisation, please don't reach out again’ and hung up the call,” the OP wrote.

Reflecting on the exchange, the individual admitted the reaction may have been “meaningless” or “kiddish,” but said it felt “satisfying and relieving”. “Turning down and Organisation, calling it a Blacklisted company in the recruiters face felt amazing,” they wrote.

The user concluded the post saying that if the company followed up via email, they would respond with a strongly worded message criticising the organisation further. “If they go further and send me the apply invite on email, I'm gonna write a scathing email that will make the CEO cry,” the OP said.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)