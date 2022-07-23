Cat puts its paw on pet mom’s cheek who adopted it. Watch wholesome video

A video of how life is for an adopted cat is in its new forever home is winning people’s hearts. Shared on Instagram, the wonderful video is absolutely delightful to watch. The video shows a beautiful cat name Otie.

“The power of adopting a pet. Otie has added so much magic to my life just by being himself. Thanks for letting me share him with you!” reads the caption shared along with the post. The video opens to show the cat lying inside a cage. Then clip then shows scenes from the kitty’s forever home. And the most heartwarming among them is the ball of fur slowly caressing its pet mom’s cheek. The clip also features a text insert which reads, “When you think you’re gonna be trapped in a cage forever. But then…”

Take a look at the video:

The video has been shared three days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 4.2 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also gathered several likes. The wonderful clip prompted people to post various kinds of comments.

“What a sweet boy!” commented an Instagram user. “I’m not crying you’re crying!” expressed another. “He’s such a sweet, sweet boy,” shared a third. “What a beautiful and powerful message! Adoption is truly a meaningful win-win situation for the kitty & the person!!” wrote a fourth.