Cat interrupts baseball game at Yankee stadium. Watch hilarious clip

A baseball game between the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles was interrupted by a confused feline on Monday. The cat incidentally found its way into the field while the game was still going on and put a halt to the match as the field crew tried to shoo it off the field. A clip of the attempt to escort the cat out of the field was shared on social media platforms including Baltimore Orioles’ Twitter handle. The funny situation coupled with a hilarious commentary has now grabbed the attention of netizens.

The YouTube channel of Major League Baseball (MLB) shared the full video of the cat running around the field as some people can be seen trying to chase it off the field. What makes the video more interesting is the enthusiastic cheer from the crowd along with the sweet commentary. The commentators also pleaded to the audience to adopt the feline and give it a forever home.

Check out the video:

Did the clip leave you giggling? Well you’re not alone. The video has amassed over 1.6 lakh views and tons of comments. “The “LETS GO CAT!” chants had me cracking up,” wrote a YouTube user. “These announcers, besides the cat were the REAL MVP'S of this game. Announcer: "This (cat) is faster than anybody on the Yankees." Savage,” commented another. “I love how the crowd cheers for the cat and boos the grounds crew,” pointed a third.

The Baltimore Orioles also shared a tweet dedicated to the feline. “Someone put us in touch with the cat's agent we have things to discuss,” they wrote in the caption.

Someone put us in touch with the cat's agent we have things to discuss. pic.twitter.com/H1jvIUmBfz — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) August 3, 2021

What do you think of this furry intruder?