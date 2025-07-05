ChatGPT uncovers root cause of mysterious illness that baffled doctors for over 10 years

A Reddit post is gaining significant attention after a user claimed that ChatGPT helped uncover the root cause of a decade-long health mystery—something that numerous doctors, specialists, and even neurologists had failed to identify. A health mystery lasting over 10 years was reportedly solved by ChatGPT.(AP)

(Also read: ChatGPT use may weaken critical thinking and memory, suggests new MIT study)

The post, titled “ChatGPT solved a 10+ year problem no doctors could figure out,” was shared by the user @Adventurous-Gold6935. They explained that for over ten years, they had suffered from a range of unexplained symptoms, despite undergoing extensive medical testing. "I had a spinal MRI, CT scan, blood work (in depth), everything up to even checking for Lyme disease," the user wrote.

The user claimed that despite receiving treatment at one of the country’s top-ranked healthcare networks and consulting several specialists, including a neurologist, no clear diagnosis was ever made."I did functional health (free plug I guess) and turns out I have the homozygous A1298C MTHFR mutation which affects 7–12% of the population,” the user revealed.

A surprise discovery

The turning point came when they input their full symptom history and lab data into ChatGPT. "ChatGPT took all my lab results and symptom history and concluded this was on par with the mutation. Despite seemingly normal B12 levels, turns out with the mutation it may not be utilising them correctly so you need to boost it with supplementation."

The user then took the AI-generated insights to their doctor. “He was super shocked and said this all added up to him. Not sure how they didn’t think to test me for MTHFR mutation.”

A few months on, they report a dramatic improvement. “Actually perplexed, and excited, at how this all went down up until now,” the post concluded.

Check out the post here:

Online reactions pour in

The post, which has received over 6,000 upvotes, has sparked widespread reactions on Reddit.

“This is both amazing and deeply frustrating,” wrote one commenter. Another added, “AI doing what the human system couldn’t—again.” A third chimed in, “The medical field needs to catch up with the tech world fast,” while another noted, “It’s insane that no one thought of genetic screening.” One reply read, “ChatGPT literally saved you years of struggle,” and another joked, “Imagine billing ChatGPT for a consultation.”