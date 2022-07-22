Cheetah cub meets her companion puppy for the first time. Watch how they interact

Cincinnati Zoo recently took to Facebook to share an amazing video that shows their cheetah cub meeting her companion puppy for the first time ever. The video is sweet and shows how the animals interact with each other.

“Making Friends,” the zoo wrote. In the next few lines, they added more about the duo. “Cheetah cub Rozi got to meet her puppy companion Daisy for the first time. It's not always love at first sight during these early introductions, so everything is done slowly over time. There will be many more play sessions to help the two get acclimated to each other. Eventually, the cheetah will see the puppy as a sibling,” they explained.

Take a look at the video:

The video, since being posted, has gathered more than 1.5 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated nearly 14,000 likes. The video has prompted people to post various comments.

“This is SO precious! Not to mention they're both adorable! Love those ears of Daisy's too. Can't wait to watch their relationship grow and change,” posted a Facebook user. “I am going to love watching Rozi and Daisy grow up together...so awesome!” expressed another. “This has got to be the best job in the world! I would love to spend my days playing with and socializing a cheetah cub and puppy!” commented a third. “Aw how adorable! They are so cute together!” wrote a fourth.