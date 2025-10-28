Chernobyl dogs turn blue: Mystery colour change in hounds baffles caretakers

Shocking images of several blue dogs near the Chernobyl nuclear disaster site have left people baffled. Dogs of Chernobyl, the caretakers of the dogs living in the area, shared a video showing several hounds in shades of blue. Locals claimed that the change happened within a week and that they are not sure what caused it. A blue-coloured dog spotted near the Chernobyl nuclear disaster site. (Instagram/@dogsofchernobyl1)

“Blue dogs found in Chornobyl. A very unique experience we have to discuss. Chornobyl blue dogs. We are on the ground catching dogs for sterilization and we came across three dogs that were completely blue. We are not sure exactly what is going on,” the organisation wrote.

“The town people were asking us why the dogs were blue? We do not know the reason and we are attempting to catch them so we can find out what is happening. Most likely they’re getting into some sort of chemical. They seem to be very active and at this point we have not been able to catch them.”

How did social media react?

The video prompted people to ask varied questions. An individual wrote, “Someone needs to rescue them.” The group responded, “They cannot leave the Chernobyl exclusion soon.”

Another asked, “Any chance they are escaped bait dogs?” The NGO commented, “No. This is the Chernobyl exclusion zone. No animals come in or out.”

A few simply thanked the organisation for its work. An individual posted, “I hope these sweethearts have a good life. Thank you so much for all your work in taking care of them.” The organisation “Dogs of Chernobyl” takes care of the dogs, descendants of pets left behind during the evacuation after the catastrophic nuclear accident at Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in 1986.

As per the organisation, “over 250 stray dogs live around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, over 225 stray dogs live in Chernobyl City, and hundreds of other dogs live at the various security checkpoints and roam throughout the exclusion zone.”