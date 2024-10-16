Menu Explore
Chilling video shows giant python wrapping itself around drunk man in Andhra Pradesh

BySanya Jain
Oct 16, 2024 11:36 AM IST

In a hair-raising moment captured on video, a giant python wrapped itself around a drunk man in Andhra Pradesh, prompting locals to rush to his rescue.

In a hair-raising moment captured on video, a giant python wrapped itself around a drunk man in Andhra Pradesh, prompting locals to rush to his rescue. The chilling footage has gone viral on social media, serving as both a cautionary tale about the dangers of excessive drinking and a reminder to remain vigilant in wildlife areas.

A giant python was filmed draped across a drunk man in Andhra Pradesh(X/@TeluguScribe)
A giant python was filmed draped across a drunk man in Andhra Pradesh(X/@TeluguScribe)

The incident took place in the Singanapalle village of Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh, according to various news reports.

The video shows a truck driver who reportedly got heavily intoxicated after finishing his duty. Unable to walk home, he staggered to a nearby platform and passed out. Unbeknownst to him, a giant python slithered out from nearby woods and began to wrap itself around the driver.

The undated video shows the driver seemingly unaware of the snake while in a drunken stupor. It shows the python draped around the driver’s neck even as he slept off his inebriated state.

Watch the video below:

According to Telugu Scribe, the X account that shared the video online, locals saw the python slithering over the driver and rushed to pull it aside with firewood - but not before making a video. The locals did manage to save the inebriated lorry driver.

HT.com could not independently verify when and where the video was filmed.

Pythons are large, non-venomous snakes that kill their prey by wrapping around it and suffocating it. These large snakes can grow up to 20 feet in length. In India, pythons are commonly found in forests, grasslands, and near water bodies, including the Himalayan foothills, Western Ghats, and parts of Northeast India. These constrictor snakes primarily catch their prey through ambush, often lying in wait for unsuspecting mammals or rodents to pass by before striking.

(Also read: Himachal men beat python to rescue Nilgai calf, video angers internet: 'It's against nature')

