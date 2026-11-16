China-based Nvidia engineer quits after Jensen Huang’s exit: ‘So disappointing’

An Nvidia engineer claims to have resigned from the company over Jensen Huang’s exit. Darrell Dai, a senior research engineer at Nvidia’s robotics sector in Shanghai, China labelled Huang’s ouster as “disappointing” in a social media post shared yesterday.

Darrell Dai spent a little over a year as arobotics engineer at Nvidia

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“Jensen’s vision and the engineering culture he shaped were important reasons I wanted to stay. His departure led me to decide that my own chapter here should also come to a close,” he explained.

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“I’ve decided to leave NVIDIA. As a robotics engineer at NVIDIA, I have seen Jensen as much more than the company’s CEO,” said the China-based employee.

HT.com has reached out to Dai and this copy will be updated on receiving a response.

Jensen Huang’s exit from Nvidia

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{{^usCountry}} Jensen Huang resigned as CEO of American chipmaking giant Nvidia on Thursday after his extramarital affair raised national security concerns. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jensen Huang resigned as CEO of American chipmaking giant Nvidia on Thursday after his extramarital affair raised national security concerns. {{/usCountry}}

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(Also read: Saturday Night Live roasts ex-Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang: ‘I’m into breaking da stock market’)

Huang had admitted to an affair with a Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, whom US intelligence suspected of acting as a spy for Beijing. Beijing denies this claim.

Huang’s troubles compounded late Wednesday after media reports said that he had another extramarital affair with an Nvidia employee who reported to him.

On the culture that Huang built

Darrell Dai said that Jensen Huang’s exit from Nvidia shaped his own decision to quit. He praised the culture that Huang had built at the company, saying that he encouraged engineers to explore and take risks.

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He also praised the 63-year-old’s foresight, writing: “I admire his willingness to invest in a future that was not yet obvious. He committed to CUDA long before the deep learning boom and positioned NVIDIA for AI before it became everyone’s priority. Those decisions helped build the infrastructure that powers today’s AI.”

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Dai further noted how Jensen Huang made every engineer feel heard. “Engineers are encouraged to explore, take risks, and learn from mistakes.

“Jensen reads employees’ Top 5 emails, follows their work, and engages directly. In a company this large, that connection matters. It makes an individual engineer feel that their ideas can still be heard,” wrote the Shanghai-based engineer.

“That is why this has been so disappointing,” he declared.

No suitable explanation

While acknowledging that he did not know all the facts surrounding the allegations and that Jensen should not be above scrutiny, Darrell Dai said that employees have not received an adequate explanation for Huang’s exit or clarity about what it means for NVIDIA’s future.

(Also read: Jensen Huang met wife Lori at 17, told her he would be CEO by 30)

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He said that despite a culture in which engineers are encouraged to voice their opinions, employees have not been heard on this particular decision.

The lack of communication has left him feeling excluded from a major development affecting the company.

“I have felt that engineers’ perspectives matter here. On this decision, I have not felt heard. That gap has been more painful than I expected,” said Dai.

Ultimately, Dai said that Jensen’s leadership, vision and the engineering culture he created were key reasons he stayed at Nvidia. With Jensen’s departure, he no longer sees a reason to continue his own journey at the company.

“I leave with sadness and gratitude. The colleagues I have worked with, and the work we believed in together, will always matter to me,” he concluded.

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According to his LinkedIn profile, Dai had worked at Nvidia for just over a year.