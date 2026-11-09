Jensen Huang met wife Lori at 17, told her he would be CEO by 30

Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang, 63, has admitted to having an extra-marital affair with a suspected Chinese spy named Alice. Huang and his wife Lori Mills Huang have been married for over four decades. The couple has two children, Madison Huang and Spencer Huang, who are both in their 30s. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and his wife Lori Huang (REUTERS)

In a letter sent to Nvidia employees Sunday, Jensen Huang acknowledged the affair with Alice Huang (no relation) and apologised for hurting his family.

"I was unfaithful to my wife," he said. "My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry."

(Also read: Elon Musk, Bill Ackman voice support for Jensen Huang after affair admission: ‘Humans make mistakes’)

How Jensen Huang met his wife Jensen Huang met his wife Lori in the early 1980s, when they were both studying electrical engineering at Oregon State University. Huang was only 17 at the time, while Lori was 19.

The CEO of Nvidia had shared details of the meeting during a speech at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology in 2024.

“I was the youngest kid in school, in the class. There were 250 students and three girls,” Huang recalled. “I was the only student that looked like a child, and they were all children.”

He claimed to have used his youthful appearance to approach Lori, who was his lab partner. “I walked up to her and I said, 'do you want to see my homework?'” he said.

Huang then told Lori that she would get straight As if they did their homework together every Sunday night. “If you do homework with me every Sunday, I promise you, you will get straight As,” he recalled while speaking at Hong Kong University. “As a result I had a date every Sunday”.

CEO by 30 Huang was 20 when he told Lori that he would make CEO by the time he reached age 30.

(Also read: Jensen Huang’s journey: From Taiwan to washing dishes at Denny's to founding AI chip giant Nvidia)

“Just to make sure that eventually she marries me, I told her that by the time I am 30, I am going to be CEO,” Huang said.

“I had no idea what I was talking about,” he confessed onstage. “And then we got married.”

The couple got married in 1985, five years after they first met.

According to Oregon State University’s website, Jensen Huang graduated with a bachelor’s of science degree in 1984. He went on to do a master’s from Stanford.

True to his word, Huang became a CEO at 30 when he co-founded Nvidia in 1993.

Jensen Huang's affair Chip giant Nvidia's board announced Sunday it opened a probe into Chief Executive and co-founder Jensen Huang after he acknowledged an affair with a woman US officials say was working for Chinese intelligence.

Late last month, The New York Times reported that US intelligence officials concluded that the woman, a Chinese executive linked to a Singapore-based data center company called Megaspeed, had been funnelling information to Beijing.

The executive, Alice Huang -- also known as Huang Le, and no relation to 63-year-old Taiwanese-born Jensen Huang -- developed a close relationship with the Nvidia boss, the Times said.

Nvidia said in a statement it opened an independent probe "in light of recent reporting that founder and CEO Jensen Huang has been the target of a foreign intelligence effort." It did not name a country.

(With inputs from AFP)