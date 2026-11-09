Elon Musk, Bill Ackman voice support for Jensen Huang after affair admission: ‘Humans make mistakes’

Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang found support from Elon Musk and Bill Ackman after admitting to having an affair with a suspected Chinese spy. In a message to company employees released Sunday, Huang acknowledged the affair and apologized to both his family and company staff. (FILES) Co-founder, President and CEO of US technology company Nvidia, Jensen Huang, looks on during a press briefing in Paris on October 13, 2026. Chip giant Nvidia's board announced November 8 2026 it opened a probe into Chief Executive and co-founder Jensen Huang after he acknowledged an affair with a woman US officials say was working for Chinese intelligence. (Photo by Joel Saget / AFP) (AFP)

"I was unfaithful to my wife," he said. "My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry."

Huang, 63, has been married to his wife Lori for the last 41 years. After he admitted to an affair with Alice Huang (no relation) on Sunday, Nvidia’s board announced it had opened an investigation into reports that CEO Jensen Huang was the “target of a foreign intelligence effort”.

(Also read: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang acknowledges affair with alleged Chinese spy as tech giant launches probe)

Elon Musk, Bill Ackman voice support Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Pershing Square Capital CEO Bill Ackman were among the high-profile voices who spoke in support of Jensen Huang after he admitted to the affair.

American hedge fund manager Bill Ackman described Huang as an “incredible” human who made a “mistake”.

“Jensen Huang is human. And he is an incredible human. Even incredible humans make mistakes,” wrote Ackman. “He takes full responsibility as he should. We should all support him and his family. Onward,” he added.