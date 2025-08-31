Chinese man discovers neither of his sons is biologically his after DNA test prompted by fight

In eastern China’s Shandong province, a routine family dispute escalated into a shocking discovery when a father learned that neither of the two sons he raised was biologically his. A shocking DNA revelation in China showed both sons of a father were not biologically his, leading to court disputes.(Representational image/Unsplash)

According to a report by the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the revelation emerged after a violent altercation with one of the boys prompted him to seek a DNA test.

The man, identified as 45-year-old Jiang Hongtao, had been married in 2002. His first son was born in 2004, followed by a second son in 2014. However, the marriage deteriorated, and in 2022, the couple divorced. Jiang’s ex-wife retained all property in the settlement, leaving him with only a car.

Altercation sparks DNA test

Last September, Jiang returned home with his new wife when his ex-wife and the two boys arrived to demand his property. During a heated argument, his elder son, Jiang Runze, attacked him, reportedly shouting: “You are not my father.”

Suspicious, Jiang secretly collected Runze’s toothbrush and arranged a DNA test, which confirmed there was no biological link. Further testing later revealed that his younger son was also not biologically his. According to SCMP, Jiang alleged that Runze was fathered by the local village secretary, while his younger son was the child of his cousin.

Parents devastated by betrayal

The revelation left Jiang devastated. “My ex-wife has caused tremendous harm to me,” he told reporters. His parents, equally heartbroken, said: “The grandsons we have raised for over 20 years are not biological. Our hearts are broken.”

Legal battle in court

Jiang has since taken his ex-wife to court, seeking a refund of 300,000 yuan (US$42,000) in child support and education expenses. He is also demanding 100,000 yuan (US$14,000) in compensation for emotional damages.

However, his elder son has disputed the DNA results, claiming they were manipulated by Jiang’s current wife. Jiang’s ex-wife has also rejected the claim for child support reimbursement, agreeing only to compensation for emotional damages based on local standards. She has even filed a counter-petition to annul their divorce agreement.