Chinese father walks 800 km in 31 days with children to toughen them against challenges: 'Proud of them'

A man in southern China has completed an extraordinary 800 kilometre walk with his two children in an attempt to instil resilience and determination in them. The father, surnamed Wu, began the journey with his ten-year-old daughter and eight-year-old son on 17 July from Baoan District in Shenzhen. A Chinese dad took his 10-year-old daughter and 8-year-old son on an 800km hike.(Representational image/Unsplash)

After a month of trekking, the family reached Changsha in Hunan province on August 17, according to a report in Jimu News cited by the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

“I had not expected they would carry it through to the end. I feel relieved and proud of them,” Wu told the media.

Motivation behind the trek

Wu, who runs a driving school in Shenzhen, said that his business leaves him with little time to spend with his children. Speaking to reporters, he revealed that the idea of walking back to his hometown had come to him two years earlier, but the children were too young at that time.

“I wanted to strengthen their minds through the hiking experience,” he explained. “My children tend to give up easily and shy away from challenges. I wanted them to be persistent and form a habit of finishing what they start.”

Daily routine and challenges

The father carried a 10 kilogram pack while each child carried 5 kilograms. On average, they covered at least 23 kilometres every day. Wu motivated the children with encouraging words throughout the journey.

“When I noticed they were tired, I would tell them they were stronger than their Dad,” he said. “The longer distance they walked, the more sense of achievement they had.”

Although the youngsters escaped without foot blisters, Wu admitted he was less fortunate. To teach responsibility, he also set a daily expenses limit and told the children that any overspending had to come from their own pocket money.

Family reunion and reflections

At 1.30am on August 17, the trio arrived at Changsha South railway station where Wu’s wife Wang was waiting.

“At first, I did not agree with the hiking plan. The weather was so hot and there was also the safety issue. But the three of them all agreed, so I had to say yes. I worried about them every day,” she said.

Reflecting on the impact of the journey, Wang added: “I think the hike changed the children. My daughter is not as finicky as before while my son is more independent. I hope their journey will benefit their development.”