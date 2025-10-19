‘Civic sense failure at its finest’: Video of passengers resting feet on airport conveyor belt sparks debate

A viral Reddit video has left many users shocked and disappointed after showing several passengers placing their feet on a baggage claim conveyor belt at an airport. The incident, described by the original poster as “civic sense failure at its finest,” has sparked a wider conversation on social media about public behaviour and basic etiquette in shared spaces. A Reddit post showing people resting feet on a baggage belt at an airport triggered strong reactions over poor civic sense. (Reddit/nik4566)

‘It started with one person’

In the Reddit post, the user explained how the unusual sight unfolded. “Why do people put their legs on the luggage belt? Civic sense failure at its finest. So I was waiting at the baggage claim today, and noticed something ridiculous — people started putting their legs on the luggage belt while waiting for their bags. At first, it was just one guy. Then slowly, others around him started doing the same, as if it was completely normal. Within minutes, half the row looked like they were resting at a gym bench instead of standing at an international airport,” the post read.

The user added, “What made it worse — there were foreigners standing right behind, watching all this. You could literally feel the secondhand embarrassment. It’s such a small thing, but this is exactly how civic failure starts — one person does something thoughtless, others follow without thinking. No rules, no awareness, just comfort over consideration.”

The clip was shared with the title: “For no reason, one does, others start following.”

Check out the post here:

Internet reacts to lack of etiquette

The post has generated a wave of reactions, with many agreeing that such behaviour reflects poorly on civic awareness. One Redditor commented, “The more important question is why do people have to stand too close to the conveyor belts? Why can’t they stand a bit behind, leaving some space, like how people do in other countries, allowing others to collect their bags easily?”

Another person admitted, “I used to do this. Now won’t do it anymore,” while one added, “Doing those things doesn’t make us look cool but only disgusting.” A user expressed confusion saying, “Maybe I’m confused, but what’s the problem with it? I see the issue with people standing too close, but not with resting their foot. It’s literally just a piece of metal.” Others disagreed, with a comment reading, “This doesn’t look cool at any angle.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)