Cockatoo dances as pet dad sings Ishq Tera Tadpave. Watch

ByTrisha Sengupta
Apr 21, 2023 05:37 PM IST

A video of a cockatoo grooving to a popular Punjabi track has left many people amused.

Are you looking for an animal video that can make your Friday even happier? Then here is a video of a cockatoo grooving to a popular track that will leave you smiling. Chances are, you will also end up watching the video more than once.

Cockatoo dances on a Punjabi song.(Instagram/@__angelic_animals)
The video was posted on Instagram page @angelic_animals. It opens to show a man sitting on a couch and the bird perched on another. Soon the man starts singing the song Ishq Tera Tadpave and the bird starts grooving to it.

The video was shared back in February. Since being posted, it has accumulated close to 15,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, people have also shared various love-filled comments.

“His dancing skills are so adorable he can join dance classes,” posted an Instagram user. “So, so sweet,” shared another. “Hahahahha,” expressed a third. “Wow,” wrote a fourth. Many showed their reactions through heart emoticons.

