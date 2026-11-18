Blood-red moons, dragons, celestial battles, comets and apocalyptic visions come alive in The Book of Miracles, a rare 16th-century illustrated chronicle set to go under the hammer at Christie’s in London. Created in Augsburg around 1552 and featuring 167 richly painted miniatures, the remarkable Renaissance manuscript carries a pre-sale estimate of £700,000 to £1 million ahead of its December 10 auction.

What makes the book special?

The picture shows a page from The Book of Miracles. (Christie's)

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“The Book of Miracles is an extraordinary window onto the Renaissance imagination. Its 167 miniatures capture a world fascinated by signs, wonders and unexplained phenomena, bringing together comets, eclipses, floods, monstrous births and visions of the Apocalypse,” said Eugenio Donadoni, International Specialist, Medieval & Renaissance Manuscripts, Christie's London, in a statement.

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“What makes the manuscript particularly compelling is the way it sits between observation and belief: these images record real events and natural phenomena, while also revealing how people in the 16th century sought to understand what they were seeing and what these extraordinary occurrences might signify.”

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{{^usCountry}} Ahead of the sale, the manuscript will be on public display in London from December 4 to 10. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ahead of the sale, the manuscript will be on public display in London from December 4 to 10. {{/usCountry}}

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Before arriving at the auction house, it was in a private Bavarian collection. Bookseller and auctioneer Hugo Ruef said that the book originally came from the library of a small South German Baroque castle.

About the valuable books and manuscripts sale:

The book is part of a sale that also includes several other classic works. One of them is a landmark book on the history of medicine and the first modern book on eye surgery, Ophthalmodouleia. The book was written by German physician and oculist Georg Bartisch in 1583.

The lot also includes Gerard Mercator’s Tabulae Geographicae. Written between 1585–1589, it includes mapping projects that “aid the foundations for the first modern atlas.”

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The other two books are Titus Livius, Première Décade, “imposing illuminated copy of a fundamental text of Roman history with telling illustrations of exemplars of female virtue”, and Albert Einstein’s manuscript.