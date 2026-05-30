Going once, going twice... going viral: Meet the new-age auctioneer

“Emily draws blood first!” auctioneer Phyllis Kao calls out, referring to an early bid of $3.8 million, relayed by a Sotheby’s staffer. Liang-Lin Chen of Christie’s in Hong Kong is known for her calm but warm manner, ready smile, easy wit - and for her trademark qipaos, often in purple, turquoise or midnight blue, with a hint of shimmer. (Christie’s)

It’s July 2024, and she is at the helm of a live event built around a stegosaurus fossil named Apex; a rare, 27-ft-long skeleton dated to about 150 million years ago.

She stands poised, one hand on the rostrum and the other swaying in the air between bidders, a bit like an orchestra conductor.

It’s unusual to hear names at an auction, but this has become part of Kao’s trademark style. It puts the room at greater ease, and makes those dialling in from far away feel more directly included.

“A cool $5 million from Cassandra,” she smiles, a few minutes later.

Now, she turns and locks eyes with someone offering $6 million. A bidding war has begun.

It will last 15 minutes, ending with a new record: at $44.6 million, Apex is the most valuable fossil ever sold at auction. (It was bought by hedge-fund billionaire Kenneth Griffin.)

Clips of the event have gone viral online, racking up over one lakh views.

Kao isn’t alone in doing things differently. Across elite establishments, auctioneers such as Mallika Sagar of Pundole’s in India, Liang-Lin Chen of Christie’s in Hong Kong and Oliver Barker of Sotheby’s Europe have been going viral too, as they quip, riff, offer nuggets of trivia, and lean into the excitement rather than stand stoic amid it.

This marks a distinct cultural shift, an attempt to draw in younger, first-time collectors. And it can be said to have begun with the dress code.

Blacks, blues and greys still abound, but are not enforced. Instead, auctioneers are frequently seen in silk and satin shirts, sequinned dresses, unstructured jackets over T-shirts, bold prints, even embroidered suits.

Chen is known to favour qipaos in purple, turquoise and midnight blue with a hint of shimmer. Sagar is often seen in drop-waist dresses or statement-sleeved blouses.

Alongside these are the changes in presentation.

The most we had, by way of departure from the stoic norm, until the early Aughts, was a dry quip, direct eye contact or a wry smile.

Today, auctioneers are quirky, cheeky, funny and unabashedly original.

Chen’s style is distinguished by almost-dance-like gestures, and calm, unhurried enunciation, as if nudging unsure bidders, even while locking in a bid.

“Give me HKD 5.8 million next please?... Who’ll give me HKD 6 million please?” she calls out, in calm tones, amid a tiny lull during the sale of Il Mattino (The Morning; 1994) by the Italian artist Salvo in 2023. (It eventually fetched HKD 6.9 million.)

Kao isn’t afraid to prod either, with nudges or light banter. “Give it a think,” she may say with a smile, or “Would you like to try a smaller bite?”, or “How big is your home?”

A BID OF BANTER