Cop says his moustache is the reason a fugitive donkey got caught

A post shared on Facebook by Redding Police Department has turned into a source of laughter for netiznes. The post tells the tale of two cops apprehending a fugitive … a donkey named Kevin.

“FUGITIVE APPREHENDED. On Tuesday morning, officers were alerted to an escapee running loose in the area of River Ridge subdivision, off Quartz Hill Road, in Redding. Once in the area, with the assistance of several neighbors… and some apples, Officer Berg and Officer Hooks took “Kevin”, safely into custody, with minimal resistance. “Kevin” was found to have escaped his owners’ property nearby. He was reunited with his family, but received a stern warning about being a stubborn…. Donkey,” the department wrote and also shared an image.

One of the police officers Brian Berg, who sports a moustache, shared about the incident while talking to Record Searchlight newspaper. “‘So there I was. I get there and he's looking at me and I'm looking at him. His ears are pinned back and thinking about running. But like most people I deal with, he saw the mustache and he just said, 'I give up’,” Berg shared.

Take a look at the post:

The post, since being shared a few days ago, has gathered nearly 1,400 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Another animal related call. Officer Berg is a pro at these. Hahaha,” wrote a Facebook user. “Good job….I hope Kevin learned a lesson,” posted another. “Thanks for getting Kevin off the streets!!!” expressed a third.

