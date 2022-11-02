Crow incites fight between two cats in viral video. Netizens say bird is referee

The Internet is a treasure trove of funny animal content that curl up our lips in a smile and often leave us laughing hard. And this particular video posted on Reddit is a prime example of such clips. The video shows how a crow started a fight between two cats, who were in a stand-off, and enjoyed their fight sitting at a distance.

"Crow inciting angered cat," read the words in the video's caption. It opens to show two cats in a stand-off. This is when a crow comes into the picture and pokes one of the cats, not just once but twice. The crows behaviour enrages the cat, who leaps on the other feline, resulting in a fight. But this is not it. As soon as they stop, the little bird pokes the same cat again as if asking the cats to resume their fight. The short clip received many reactions, and one even joked that the crow was the referee.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared a few hours ago on Reddit, the video has accumulated close to 3,000 upvotes and several comments.

An individual wrote, "Yeah we all have that friend. And some of us are that friend." "Legit throwing matchsticks in fire," commented another. "The weird thing is, If the crow could talk I could picture every word it is saying," posted a third. "Thats the referee," joked a fourth. "Crows are so entertaining," remarked a fifth.

