Home / Trending / Cute pet cat’s reaction upon seeing a balloon will make you laugh. Watch

Cute pet cat’s reaction upon seeing a balloon will make you laugh. Watch

trending
Published on Oct 20, 2022 08:37 AM IST

The Instagram video demonstrates the cutest reaction a pet cat has when it sees a balloon.

This is the cat's response to its first encounter with a balloon.&nbsp;(Instagram/@biskitthecalico)
This is the cat's response to its first encounter with a balloon. (Instagram/@biskitthecalico)
BySohini Sengupta

The cute little pet animals who keep us company at home, often get quite bamboozled when it comes to seeing something absolutely new that they have not seen before that occasion. And of course, that is precisely what can be seen happening in a video that has recently been shared on Instagram and has been going viral for the cutest of reasons that are quite similar to what has just been discussed. The video opens to show how a pet cat reacts in the most adorable way when it comes across a balloon.

The shiny, red balloon can be seen being dragged around the whole room by this adorable munchkin. The video has been shared with a caption that reads, “Biskit LOVES balloons.” It has been shared on the Instagram page that is dedicated to this adorable feline named Biskit. The little creature happens to be a calico cat.

Watch the cat video right here:

Posted on September 26, this video has received 89,500 likes on it already.

“The fact that Biskit is so entertained with it,” pointed out an Instagram user. “My cat will run at the sight of a balloon,” narrated another individual. “It’s her friend,” remarked a third.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cat cat video instagram viral video its viral viral + 4 more
cat cat video instagram viral video its viral viral + 3 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 20, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out