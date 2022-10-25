Home / Trending / Cute puppy makes sure to put stool in place for grandma in this viral video

Cute puppy makes sure to put stool in place for grandma in this viral video

trending
Published on Oct 25, 2022 06:29 PM IST

This video that has been shared on Twitter shows how a cute little puppy pushes a stool in place right before its grandma is about to sit on it.

This puppy can be seen pushing the stool for its grandma. (Twitter/@buitingebieden)
This puppy can be seen pushing the stool for its grandma. (Twitter/@buitingebieden)
BySohini Sengupta

The bond between humans and their pets, across all ages, is always an entirely delightful thing to behold. And that is exactly what can be seen in this one video that involves an adorable little puppy and a grandma. This video has been shared on Twitter and has been going viral ever since because of how sweet the bond between them is, that it doesn’t even need words to be expressed. The video opens to show the grandma, watering some plants and then wanting to sit down. Right before this can happen, the little puppy makes its greatest efforts to put the stool back in place so that she can sit without any problem.

The video has been shared on the Twitter handle that goes by @buitingebieden. With over 1.8 million followers, this handle is known to post various adorable and heart-warming photos and videos of cute animals for the most part. This particular video has been captioned with, “Dogs are the best. ” It is accompanied by the emoji of a smiling face.

Watch it here:

Posted on October 24, this video has received over 3.81 lakh likes on it already. It has also received various positive comments on it and the numbers are only shooting up.

“Talk about being happy to help! That little wagging tail!” pointed out a Twitter user. “Oh my what a sweetie! So intelligent!” wrote another. “I hope this ended with the puppy jumping on her lap and they enjoyed cuddles together,” shared a third.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter grandparent puppy viral its viral + 3 more
twitter grandparent puppy viral its viral + 2 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out