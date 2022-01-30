'Dancing Dad from US,' Ricky Pond, dances to viral Kacha Badam meme song. Watch

If you are a regular user of Instagram, then you may have come across the man who is famously known as the 'Dancing Dad from US’ or Ricky Pond. This fun loving dad often takes to his Instagram page to post videos of himself dancing to viral Indian songs. This time, he has shared a video of himself dancing to the trending Bengali meme song Kacha Badam.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video opens to show him in the frame, in an indoor setting. Pond then continues to groove to this viral meme song and aces every single hook step, just as he does in all of his videos. Not only this, he is also seen smiling from ear to ear throughout the video, as he moves to the rhythm of this catchy song that has sparked a social media dance trend.

“Kacha Badam. How did I do? So many requests for this one,” Pond captioned this dance video that has now gone viral. He also tagged Nazmu Reachat, a Bangladeshi YouTuber in the caption. Reachat is the one who made this Kacha Badam remix that went viral.

Watch it here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The dance video was posted on Instagram around three days ago. Since then, this video went all kinds of viral. received more than 7.6 lakh views and several appreciative comments. And the numbers are only going up.

“You are such a nice performer,” complimented an Instagram user, followed by some clapping emojis. “Love your vibe,” posted another individual. Several others took to the comments section to post fire and heart-eyed emojis. “Super cute,” commented a third.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What are your thoughts on this video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON