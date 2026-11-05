Danish comedian secretly filmed over 4 months for reality show, TV channel apologises

A Danish television channel has withdrawn a reality show in which a comedian was secretly filmed for four months, having been tricked into believing that he had been given the opportunity to direct his first feature film. The elaborate prank, involving 149 people, including some of the comedian’s closest friends and celebrities, sparked widespread criticism in Denmark.

Rasmus Wallbridge, a comedian and actor, was secretly filmed over four months.

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Rasmus Wallbridge, a comedian and actor in his mid-30s, was led to believe that a film project he had long dreamed of directing was finally moving forward. However, the supposed film production was actually a set-up for a hidden-camera television show titled Alle elsker Rasmus (Everyone Loves Rasmus), according to a Daily Mail report.

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The programme was produced by Drive Studios in collaboration with TV 2 and Nordisk Film. Wallbridge believed he was working on the film with his friend and fellow comedian Martin Larson, as per a Dangerous Minds report.

TV 2 has apologised for broadcasting the programme and launched an internal investigation into its production.

The elaborate prank

Rasmus Wallbridge and Martin Larson had written a horror-comedy film together but had to abandon the project in 2025. Earlier this year, Larson told Wallbridge that they had been given another chance to pitch the film and that it had finally been greenlit, with Wallbridge set to direct it.

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{{^usCountry}} Unbeknownst to Wallbridge, however, the entire production was staged. A total of 149 people played along with the deception, pretending to work on the film while secretly recording his reactions and activities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Unbeknownst to Wallbridge, however, the entire production was staged. A total of 149 people played along with the deception, pretending to work on the film while secretly recording his reactions and activities. {{/usCountry}}

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Hidden cameras were reportedly installed in everyday objects, including coffee cups, USB drives and even a button on Larson's shirt.

Wallbridge spent four months away from his family, including his newborn baby, believing that he was working on his directorial debut.

(Also read: Red Baron employee's breakdown on camera exposes the dark world of social media pranks)

Public backlash over the prank

The deception was eventually revealed to Wallbridge when the filming ended, with the moment included at the end of the six-episode series.

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The comedian appeared to take the revelation with laughter. The show's creators also said that he had been closely monitored by a psychologist during filming and had been given the option to veto its release.

However, the programme faced significant criticism when it aired on TV 2 in October. Viewers, comedians and television personalities questioned the ethics of filming someone for months without their knowledge.

Television host and influencer Anna Lin criticised the programme in a social media video, saying: "The programme Everyone Loves Rasmus should be called 'Everyone Bullies Rasmus', because that’s what they do."

Denmark's culture minister, Zenia Stampe, also condemned the show and it a clear violation of TV 2's internal ethical guidelines. "I have looked at TV2’s guidelines. They actually write very clearly that all participants have the right to know the framework and theme of the recordings they participate in," Stampe told public broadcaster Danmarks Radio (DR).

Rasmus Wallbridge responds to the controversy

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Wallbridge later addressed the controversy in a statement on Instagram, saying that he was not in a position to actively participate in the public discussion surrounding the show.

He also clarified that the people closest to him, including his manager and girlfriend, had not known about the deception.

"Like me, they believed we were making a feature film for Nordisk Film," he wrote in Danish, adding: "I am not actually making a feature film."

The comedian also revealed that, following the reveal, he and Larson were offered a deal to develop a film with Nordisk Film. However, he clarified that this did not amount to approval for the film to be made.

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"This does not mean that we have been given the green light to make a film," he explained. "There is a significant difference, and for obvious reasons, I have chosen not to pursue that collaboration further."

Wallbridge also denied suggestions that he was secretly planning another prank involving TV 2. He said he had heard that the broadcaster could not rule out producing a similar programme in the future. "I would strongly urge them not to do so," he said.

TV 2 apologises and removes the series

Following the backlash, TV 2 apologised for commissioning and broadcasting the programme. The broadcaster removed the series from its platforms and launched an internal investigation into how the project had been approved.

Ulla Pors, chief content officer at TV 2, acknowledged that the programme should never have been made.

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"The series should never have been made, and therefore it should never have been broadcasted," she said in a statement, according to Danmarks Radio (DR).

Kasper Fredshavn, CEO of Drive Studios, also apologised to Wallbridge, admitting that the production had gone too far.

"The intention was to create a different type of comedy series, but the format went too far. We should have been better at understanding Rasmus’s situation – even after filming ended," he said.