Deepinder Goyal reveals he personally handles entry-level hirings at Zomato: ‘I’m also the HR guy'

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal is so closely involved in the running of his business that he even handles entry-level recruitments personally. “I'm also the HR guy in the organisation and that takes most of the time. HR, top level, building the top layer, or even the bottom layer. So, I am always recruiting, mentoring people and coaching people,” revealed the CEO of Zomato. Deepinder Goyal says he is also the "HR guy" at Zomato

In an interview with Moneycontrol, Goyal said that these HR roles take up most of his time when asked which of his company's four businesses – delivery, quick commerce, Hyperpure and Going Out – take up his attention.

“I spend time on whatever is the most important thing that day. So my focus changes daily and I take it day by day,” he said.

Goyal, 41, further revealed that Zomato is hiring mostly for entry-level positions nowadays, and that he is closely involved in the recruitment process.

“We're only mainly hiring at the frontline levels. So entry-level sales, entry-level tech kind of roles. I still hire for those roles. So my recruitment time goes there.

“At senior levels, we’re not hiring even mid-level, we're not hiring much because we have a huge talent pipeline from within the organisation now,” he explained.

“Our hands are very full”

The founder and CEO of Zomato acknowledged that the company is growing quickly and management has a lot to deal with. Asked what their focus will be in the coming years, Goyal answered “execution quality.”

“ight now, our hands are very full. Six months ago, we used to say we have 3.5 business arms. Zomato, Blinkit, Hyperpure and we used to say dining out. But now that 3.5 has become 4 (after the planned Paytm Insider acquisition) so we have a lot on our plate,” he said.

The interview, published this morning, comes days after Deepinder Goyal acted as a Zomato delivery partner in Gurgaon to understand ground realities and difficulties faced by delivery executives.