Blinkit delivers iPhone 16 in 10 minutes, CEO shares war-room pic: ‘One crazy day’

Buying an iPhone is now just a click away. Blinkit, a quick commerce platform, has begun delivering the newly launched iPhone 16 series within minutes of purchase. The iPhone 16 series includes the iPhone 16 (base model), iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max

Earlier today, Blinkit founder Albinder Dhindsa announced on X (formerly Twitter) that sales are set to surpass the 300 mark and that it would be "one crazy day".

Dhindsa also said, “We are partnering with Unicorn Infosolutions (the largest Apple Premium Partner in India) for the third year in a row to make the latest iPhone available. Customers in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru and Lucknow can get an iPhone 16 delivered within minutes. While Blinkit will handle the delivery, Unicorn provides discounts on select cards and offers EMI options, too.”

iPhone 16 models

The iPhone 16 series includes the iPhone 16 (base model), iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. The Pro models feature Apple's largest-ever displays, with sizes reaching 6.3 inches for the Pro and an impressive 6.9 inches for the Pro Max. Notably, these devices have the thinnest borders ever seen on an Apple product and incorporate the advanced Always-On 120Hz ProMotion display technology.

iPhone 16 features

In addition to eye-catching colors like Dark Black Titanium and Bright White Titanium, the iPhone 16 Pro promises the best battery life ever seen in an iPhone, thanks to optimized power management and larger batteries. The impressive camera system includes a 48MP fusion camera with a second-generation quad-pixel sensor, a new 48MP ultra-wide camera, and a 5x telephoto lens, enhancing the photographic capabilities significantly.

On the video front, the iPhone 16 Pro supports 4K120 capture for cinematic-quality recording, along with enhanced spatial audio capture for an immersive experience when paired with AirPods or Apple Vision Pro.

With the combined excitement of swift deliveries by Blinkit and the new features of the iPhone 16 series, it's clear that Apple enthusiasts are in for a thrilling experience this launch season.

