Customer orders men's underwear via Blinkit, ends up 'compromising' with women's wear

Ordering things online has become a common phenomenon over the years. From clothes and cosmetics to groceries, food, and more, online delivery stories have made lives much easier by providing things within minutes. However, at times, there can be a mix-up, too, and a person might end up receiving something that they never ordered. Something similar happened with X user Priyansh, who ordered undergarments for himself via Blinkit but ended up receiving women's garments. The man shared that he ended up wearing the women's underwear after Blinkit did not initiate a refund.

In a post, Priyansh shared that he ordered Jockey men's underwear, however received women's underwear. He also claimed that he reported this to the help centre, however no return or refund has been initiated.

Later, in a follow-up comment, he shared that since he received no refund from Blinkit, he "compromised" and wore the women's garment. (Also Read: Blinkit's compassionate gesture brings joy to hospitalised customer. Here's what happened)

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, it has gained more than 2.1 million views. The share also has numerous likes and comments. (Also Read: Blinkit customer demands Play Station 5 playdate with delivery agent. CEO responds with one emoji)

Here's how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "Thank you for making my day; keep shining, champ!"

Another X user, Sid, commented, "You've really taken this to the next level!"

A third said, "Modern problems require modern solutions."

"Blinkit shocked, Priyansh rocked," added user Abhay Singh.

Earlier, another Blinkit customer went viral for his unusual request. A woman's lover came up with a creative way to meet her after her parents forbade her from going out on Valentine's Day. The individual requested to work as a delivery driver for a day on Blinkit. Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa responded to the customer's request after a screenshot of it was uploaded online. Dhindsa reshared the conversation snapshot on X and remarked, "India is clearly not for beginners."