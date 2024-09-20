Apple stores in Delhi and Mumbai see huge crowds as iPhone 16 goes on sale. Watch

Hundreds of Apple fans lined up outside the company’s flagship stores in Delhi and Mumbai this morning to get their hands on the iPhone 16 series, which went on sale in India today. The Apple iPhone 16 series was launched earlier this month at Apple’s Glowtime event. A huge crowd gathered outside Apple store at Mumbai's BKC - India's first Apple store. (X/ANI)

The Apple store in BKC, Mumbai and in Saket, Delhi, saw large crowds this morning in a testament to the craze that a new Apple device can still inspire. People were seen lining up to buy the new-generation iPhone in both cities.

In one video shared by news agency ANI, the line of customers at Select City Walk, Saket - the shopping mall which houses the Apple store - extended across the entire mall floor.

Take a look at the videos below:

The Apple store in BKC Mumbai similarly saw a large crowd.

Over 37 million iPhone models were reserved in the pre-sale before the iPhone 16 series went on sale on September 20.

Apple launched the iPhone 16 lineup in almost 60 countries today, including the US, China, Australia and South Korea. The lineup includes four models - the standard iPhone 16 and 16 Plus, along with the high-end iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

The company for the first time has plans to start assembling iPhone Pro Series in India but those models will start selling at a later date, the source said.

This is the first time the company is selling the iPhone Pro series at lower price than the previous version mainly on account of import duty cut in the recent budget.

"iPhone 16 Pro starts at ₹1,19,900 and iPhone 16 Pro Max starts at ₹1,44,900," the company had said in a statement.

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max were launched at starting price of ₹1,34,900 and ₹1,59,900 about a year ago.

(With inputs from PTI)