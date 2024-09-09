Apple Store goes down ahead of ‘It’s Glowtime’ event: iPhone 16 series and major launches incoming

iPhone 16 series is set to headline Apple’s ‘It’s Glowtime’ event, which is just about an hour away. Alongside the new iPhones, Apple is expected to unveil the Apple Watch Series X (or 10), the new AirPods Max, and AirPods 4. Now, ahead of the major launches, the online Apple Store has been temporarily taken down to allow Apple to update it with details of the new products products, which will go live right after the event. This is customary, and we have seen Apple do this time and again over the last decade or so. iPhone 16 Pro is expected to bring a slew of new upgrades over the iPhone 15 Pro, including a new Capture Button.(Bloomberg)

How to Watch Apple’s ‘It’s Glowtime’ Event 2024 Live?

You can watch the Apple event live on Apple.com, Apple’s YouTube channel, or the Apple TV app at 10:30 PM IST, where all the announcements from Apple Park in Cupertino, California, will be streamed live. Alternatively, we at HT Tech are covering the event through a live blog, providing timely updates on the new iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, and iPhone 16 Plus.

Apple Event 2024: Last-Minute Leaks

Starting with the iPhone 16 series, the iPhone 16 Pro is expected to maintain its $999 price, a figure that has remained unchanged for 'Pro' models since the iPhone 11 Pro. Although the iPhone 15 Pro Max saw a $100 increase last year, Apple addressed this by offering 256GB as the base storage. It’s speculated that the iPhone 16 Pro may also start at 256GB without a price hike.

Regarding the new Apple Watches, it’s unlikely that Apple will unveil the Apple Watch Ultra 3 during the event. Instead, the focus will be on the Apple Watch Series 10 or Watch X, which is rumoured to feature sleep apnea detection, much larger displays, and slimmer bezels to keep the size increase minimal. Also, to keep things fresh for the Apple Watch Ultra 2, Apple is expected to bring a new black colour option.

Additionally, a new version of the AirPods Max with USB-C charging, Adaptive Audio, and improved noise cancellation is anticipated, possibly alongside the AirPods 4.

