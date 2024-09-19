iPhone 16 Pro more expensive to repair? Screen, battery, back glass costs compared to iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro is finally hitting the shelves tomorrow, 20th September, in India. With reviews claiming that the device is a solid upgrade and that the incremental changes add up, many will flock to both online and offline stores to get their hands on one. However, there is one key thing you need to be aware of: repair costs in case you end up damaging your expensive purchase. We highlight this because the iPhone 16 Pro is more expensive to repair in certain categories compared to the iPhone 15 Pro, especially the battery. But how does it compare to the iPhone 15 Pro overall? Let’s find out. The iPhone 16 Pro Max, in the new hero colour, called Desert Titanium. ((Vishal Mathur/ HT Photo))

iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Battery Replacement Cost Compared

It is slightly more expensive to replace the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max's battery compared to the iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max, costing ₹11,800. In contrast, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max’s battery replacement costs ₹9,800—a price increase of ₹2,000. This shouldn’t be a major concern for those who upgrade their iPhone every year or every two years, as the battery is rated to hold 80% capacity up to 1,000 charge cycles. However, if you use your device extensively and surpass that threshold, be prepared to spend more to restore the battery life to normal.

iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Screen Replacement, Back Glass Replacement Costs

If you break your iPhone 16 Pro or iPhone 16 Pro Max screen, you will need to pay ₹30,500 and ₹37,500 respectively for an official repair. This is the same as last year’s iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, so no price increase here.

As for back glass replacement, it will cost ₹16,900 for the iPhone 16 Pro Max and ₹14,900 for the iPhone 16 Pro. Again, these prices remain unchanged from last year’s models.

If you completely shatter both the front and back glass, you’ll need to pay ₹47,900 for the iPhone 16 Pro Max and ₹40,500 for the iPhone 16 Pro. The good news: this pricing also remains the same as last year.

iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Camera Module Replacement Costs

Replacing the rear camera module on the iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro will cost ₹24,800 for both. The iPhone 15 Pro Max also costs ₹24,800 for the same repair, but the iPhone 15 Pro can be repaired for ₹20,900. Notably, last year’s smaller iPhone 15 Pro came with a 3x lens, compared to the 5x lens on the 15 Pro Max. And now, the new 5x telephoto lens in also availabe with the iPhone 16 Pro, contributing to the cost.

Here's a quick reference table comparing the costs of all the parts: