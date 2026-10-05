Delhi makeup artist reveals 4.5 lakh earnings in one week, shares 'reality behind the milestone'

A Delhi-based makeup artist recently shared a detailed breakdown of her weekly earnings, revealing that she made ₹4.5 lakh in 7 days through bridal and party makeup bookings. Taking to Instagram, Momina, who describes herself as a “Soft Glam Specialist” on the platform, shared a breakdown of her work during the week.

The MUA said her total earnings for the week came to ₹4.5 lakh. (Representational image generated using AI)

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The MUA shared that she began the week with a booking worth ₹63,000 for three makeup looks. She then did a wedding makeup booking for ₹73,000, followed by another bridal makeup appointment in Kasoli for which she charged ₹55,000.

Back in Delhi, she worked on multiple looks for a client and also did party makeup for the client’s family members. The booking, she said, was worth ₹2.2 lakh. Then on the weekend, she did another bridal makeup appointment for ₹37,500.

Adding up the bookings, Momina said her total earnings for the week came to ₹4.5 lakh. “My total for a week is ₹4.5 lakh,” she said in the video.

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{{^usCountry}} However, Momina said that the figure represents years of work rather than overnight success. In the caption of the post, she wrote, “People see the numbers, but they don’t see the years of hustle behind it.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, Momina said that the figure represents years of work rather than overnight success. In the caption of the post, she wrote, “People see the numbers, but they don’t see the years of hustle behind it.” {{/usCountry}}

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“A fully booked calendar doesn’t just magically happen. Before the premium brides and back-to-back glams, there were years of intense hard work and hustle,” she added.

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Momina said that she spent “countless days” doing free collaborations to build her portfolio and prove her skills. She added that her bookings today are the result of consistently learning, not giving up and giving her best to every client.

“Thank you to everyone who supports my journey and trusts me to make them look flawless,” she concluded.

(Also Read: ₹63,000 September expense breakdown: ‘Seeing the final number was scary’">Bengaluru techie shares ₹63,000 September expense breakdown: ‘Seeing the final number was scary’)

Social media reactions

The post received several reactions, with users praising her for openly sharing her earnings and encouraging aspiring makeup artists.

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One user joked about reconsidering their career choices, writing, “Thinking about burning off my 15 years of degrees! Why the hell am I studying more to get more degrees! Why the hell did I become a doctor in this country man! Kudos to you girl.”

“I feel it takes guts to openly share how much you charged your client. These are some of the things that make you standout from everyone else !!” commented another.

“This is an inspiration for all .. who is aspiring to become make up artist.. if we are consistent we can become this successful. Stay blessed girl .. lots of love to u. keep thriving and inspiring all of us,” wrote a third user.

“Wow kudos to you,” said another.

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