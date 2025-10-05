Delhi man receives WhatsApp from Uber India head after complaining about fare. He said…

A man claimed that Uber India head Prabhjeet Singh personally contacted him over WhatsApp after he complained about a "fare anomaly" on the company’s app. He further added that the industry leader was transparent while explaining Uber’s fare-calculating algorithm. LinkedIn user Jayant Mundhra, who posted about Uber’s fare (L), and Uber India President Prabhjeet Singh (R). (LinkedIn)

“A few days back, I wrote a very critical and viral post about Uber’s pricing anomalies (with respect to a ride experience I had). I was frustrated. Within 10 minutes of it going live, I got a ping on my WhatsApp. It was from Prabhjeet Ji - who heads Uber's entire India & South Asia business. A pretty big guy (in my words),” Jayant Mundhra wrote on LinkedIn. He added that he expected a “corporate pushback” demanding that he delete the post.. However, what he received was “exact opposite.”

In Mundhra’s words, Singh “calmly” asked for the ride details "so his team could dive deep into the problem.”

“But then, going an extra mile, about 40 mins later, he dropped a massive ping with 6 big pointers. What were those pointers about? A breakdown of how Uber's algorithm ACTUALLY determines fares,” Mundhra continued, adding, “This wasn't the basic demand-supply stuff we all know. It was a deep dive into the complex clauses and tech nuances that create a final price. The transparency was astonishing. I can't share the details - he trusted me with sensitive, competitive info, and I will honour that.”

He explained how Uber India won him over with their “transparent” approach to his complaint in the following lines.

How did social media react?

An individual posted, “This is a fantastic example of leadership and customer engagement done right! Transparency, respect, and kindness truly build lasting trust. Kudos to Uber India!” Another added, “It's inspiring to see how Uber India’s leadership embraced feedback with such transparency and respect. Kudos to you for facilitating this connection, Jayant!”

A third remarked, “Yes, Prabhjeet has been super responsive whenever I have reached out to him with ride-related matters, or even suggestions.” A fourth wrote, “That is how criticism should be taken. Confident and honest folks never go defensive. I've always been impressed with Uber as a product, and I love the service, which is reflected in the leadership.”

Who is Prabhjeet Singh?

Prabhjeet Singh, president of Uber India and South Asia, worked at companies like Lehman Brothers and McKinsey & Company before joining the ride-hailing company.

He joined the American multinational as GM, Head of Strategy and assumed several titles over the years before being appointed Uber India's president. He has been employed with the company for over ten years.

Where did he study?

After completing his high school education at Delhi Public School (RK Puram), he attended the Indian Institute of Technology (Kharagpur) for his B.Tech degree. He also has an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management (Ahmedabad).