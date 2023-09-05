Dog crashes Metallica concert in California, stays up all night for show

Metallica, the American heavy metal band, is touring the world to promote its eleventh studio album, 72 Seasons. Expectedly, fans are flocking to stadiums to witness their performances. However, the band seems to have gained a unique fan in the form of a four-legged friend named Storm. This pooch managed to catch the entire show from the stands of the SoFi Stadium in California. Dog watching the band perform from the stands of a stadium in California. (Facebook/Metallica)

Metallica shared a picture of Storm enjoying the concert on their Facebook page with the caption, “You might have heard we had a four-legged fan join us for #M72LA! Despite reports to the contrary, our friend Storm snuck out of her home adjacent to SoFi Stadium and made her way to the gig all by herself.”

“After a full night taking in the show with her #MetallicaFamily, Storm was safely reunited with her actual family the next day. She had a great time listening to her favourite songs, including ‘Barx Æterna,’ ‘Master of Puppies,’ and ‘The Mailman That Never Comes.’ And in case you were wondering, no. You definitely shouldn’t bring your furry friends to the #M72 World Tour. But this dog sure did have her day,” they added.

Take a look at the post shared by Metallica below:

The post was shared on September 1. It has since accumulated over 9.2 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even shared their thoughts on the post.

Here’s how people reacted to a dog sneaking into Metallica concert:

“Rock on, Storm. Rock on,” posted an individual.

Another added, “This was such a hilarious story! That dog knows good music!”

“Storm knew greatness when she heard it! Canines are great at detecting awesome people. The fact that she enjoyed the concert just made her a legend! Rock on, Storm!” shared a third.

“Storm just wanted to see Metallica and mark that off her bucket list,” expressed a fourth.

A fifth wrote, “This is so epic! You can tell she is just taking it all in and enjoying herself. Everyone loves Metallica.”

