Camel stuck inside car for hours after being hit by vehicle in Rajasthan. Here's what happened

On Saturday night in the Hanumangarh area of Rajasthan, a car drove into a camel at night, trapping the animal within it for several hours. The animal, stuck on the front side of the vehicle, is shown grunting in anguish in a video of the incident that has since been extensively circulated on social media. Snapshot of the camel who was left stuck on the car. (X/@SachinGuptaUP)

Police officials informed India Today that the incident took place at approximately 9 pm in the Hanumangarh district's Nohar tehsil, close to Bhukarka village. Driving toward Nohar, the driver lost sight of a stray camel on the road and collided with it. The animal became trapped inside the car when the front glass broke due to the force of the collision.

To free the animal, a crane was dispatched to the scene of the accident. Following that, the animal received treatment after a prompt visit from a veterinarian. The rescue of the camel caused a traffic jam on the road. (Also Read: Leopard found dead in Delhi’s Alipur; road accident suspected)

The driver had a few minor injuries post the accident. After being taken to a neighbouring hospital, he received first-aid treatment and was later discharged.

The video of the incident shows the animal stuck in the car with no way out. As the camel is strapped in it, it can be seen grunting. Numerous onlookers seemed to be shocked by the video.

Watch the clip here:

