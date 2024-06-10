 Camel stuck inside car for hours after being hit by vehicle in Rajasthan. Here's what happened | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jun 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Camel stuck inside car for hours after being hit by vehicle in Rajasthan. Here's what happened

ByVrinda Jain
Jun 10, 2024 09:04 AM IST

To free the camel, a crane was dispatched to the scene of the accident. Following that, the animal received treatment after a prompt visit from a veterinarian.

On Saturday night in the Hanumangarh area of Rajasthan, a car drove into a camel at night, trapping the animal within it for several hours. The animal, stuck on the front side of the vehicle, is shown grunting in anguish in a video of the incident that has since been extensively circulated on social media.

Snapshot of the camel who was left stuck on the car. (X/@SachinGuptaUP)
Snapshot of the camel who was left stuck on the car. (X/@SachinGuptaUP)

Police officials informed India Today that the incident took place at approximately 9 pm in the Hanumangarh district's Nohar tehsil, close to Bhukarka village. Driving toward Nohar, the driver lost sight of a stray camel on the road and collided with it. The animal became trapped inside the car when the front glass broke due to the force of the collision.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

To free the animal, a crane was dispatched to the scene of the accident. Following that, the animal received treatment after a prompt visit from a veterinarian. The rescue of the camel caused a traffic jam on the road. (Also Read: Leopard found dead in Delhi’s Alipur; road accident suspected)

The driver had a few minor injuries post the accident. After being taken to a neighbouring hospital, he received first-aid treatment and was later discharged.

The video of the incident shows the animal stuck in the car with no way out. As the camel is strapped in it, it can be seen grunting. Numerous onlookers seemed to be shocked by the video.

Watch the clip here:

Earlier, a leopard barged into a house in Delhi's Roop Nagar, injuring three people. According to officials, once the officials got hold of the wild animal, it had to be locked inside the room for about two hours. The family members were rescued and brought to the hospital.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (North), Manoj Meena, said, "Currently, seven persons from the Forest Team and team from Fire Department along with local police are present on the spot. The leopard has been contained in a room, rescue operation is in progress."

Get World Cup ready with Crickit From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Camel stuck inside car for hours after being hit by vehicle in Rajasthan. Here's what happened
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On