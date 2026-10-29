Dubai real estate company surprises top-performing employee of 2026 with Lamborghini Urus

A real estate company in Dubai has surprised their top performer with a Lamborghini Urus. Richkey Properties gifted the luxury super-SUV to Natalia Chavez, the agent who has closed over $500 million in sales over two years. The moment was captured on camera and shared on Instagram, where it is going viral.

A Dubai real estate firm gave a Lamborghini Urus to their top performing agent

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Richkey Properties, led by CEO Fahmi Awad, surprised Chavez with the luxury SUV at the company’s third anniversary gala and awards night.

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(Also read: Delhi employee stunned after boss gifts him a brand-new SUV for his appraisal: ‘I was shocked’)

Dubai firm gives Lamborghini to top employee

A total of four awards were given to employees during the real estate company’s third anniversary celebration last week. Natalia Chavez was named the Top Performer of 2026 and called on stage to receive her trophy from the CEO.

However, as she was walking offstage after receiving her award, Richkey CEO Fahmi Awad called her back and told her there was a surprise in store for her.

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{{^usCountry}} She was then invited to ‘unbox’ the car, which came adorned with a giant bow. The price of a Lamborghini Urus in Dubai ranges from AED 900,000 to AED 1,550,000 (INR 2.3 crore – 4 crore). Watch the video below: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She was then invited to ‘unbox’ the car, which came adorned with a giant bow. The price of a Lamborghini Urus in Dubai ranges from AED 900,000 to AED 1,550,000 (INR 2.3 crore – 4 crore). Watch the video below: {{/usCountry}}

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In an Instagram post, Richkey Properties said that Chavez “dominated Q1 through Q3 to earn RichKey’s Top Performer of 2026, and drove away with the ultimate grand prize.”

Speaking at a company event last year, Chavez had credited hard work for her success.

“My consistency comes from one specific goal: helping the investors invest here in Dubai. I try to do my best in every deal. Every day I push myself and I work so hard because, in this industry, you never stop,” she had said. “You work 24 hours for your clients.”

Richkey is not the first company to give away cars as gifts to hard-working employees. Recently, MK Bhatia, founder and chairman of MITS Group of Companies, gifted four employees brand-new Kia Sonet SUVs ahead of Diwali.

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(Also read: Pharma CEO gives SUVs to 4 employees as Diwali gift 'for their hardwork and loyalty')