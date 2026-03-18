Electronic City homebuyer slams developer over repeated delays: ‘Are all builders in Bangalore like this’

The individual asked, “Owning a home is supposed to be a dream, but this whole experience has turned into pure frustration. So I genuinely want to ask, Is this how most builders in Bangalore operate?”

The Redditor shared that they booked an apartment and alleged multiple delays in the promised possession date. “This isn’t just a minor delay. For buyers, this is a huge financial and mental burden. I’m stuck paying both rent and EMI every month, while the builder keeps shifting timelines like it’s no big deal.”

For many, owning a home in Bangalor e is a lifelong dream, but for one buyer, it has become a source of "pure frustration." After booking an apartment two years ago with a promised possession date of March 2025, the buyer has faced constant delays, with timelines now pushed to 2026. The lack of clarity from builders has left them struggling with the double financial burden of paying both rent and EMIs.

How did social media react? An individual posted, “Yeah, unfortunately, most builders in recent times never stick to timelines, and the work done is also usually sub-par, requiring more effort and money from our side to rectify if we want to be happy with the end result. It's such an unregulated s**t show, there needs to be better protections in place for the clients.”

Another added, “Most builders are like this. It is never good to buy an under-construction property. Legal recourse is not feasible. A friend of mine who booked an under-construction property several years ago filed a complaint in RERA. He has got a judgment; the developer's appeal has been dismissed by the RERA tribunal and the Karnataka High Court. Yet, six years after the RERA judgement, he still does not have his flat or his compensation. Local authorities just do not implement the order. There are no consequences to them, though they are in contempt of court.”

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A third expressed, “Dude, sadly, it's not the first time I have heard of this. As long as you cannot gather a good number of people for a lawsuit, there won't be any effect. And even if you do this, I am not sure how successful you will be. A strong suit will probably get them to act more seriously.” A fourth wrote, “This is where research into builder history is absolutely required. Most people just look at attractive prices and go for it without understanding the risks. Anyway, file a case in Rera, form a group of owners, keep pressuring the builder, get a good lawyer and be ready to file a case on them.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)