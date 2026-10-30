Elon Musk responds as CEO says Sundar Pichai, Sam Altman, Dario Amodei are vegetarians: 'I have steak, eggs'

A social media post highlighting the lifestyle choices of Silicon Valley leaders has drawn a response from Elon Musk. The chatter began when the co-founder and CEO of Freestyle Cloud, Ben Swerdlow, pointed out that some renowned tech leaders, including Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, are vegetarians. Musk quickly offered a stark contrast to his fellow tech titans, replying on X that he prefers a heavy breakfast of steak and eggs instead.

Elon Musk reacted to a CEO's post on X. (REUTERS)

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“Dario is a vegetarian. Sam Altman is a vegetarian. Sundar Pichai is also vegetarian. Let that sink in,” Swerdlow wrote. In response, Musk tweeted, “I have steak, eggs & coffee for breakfast everyday.”

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Also Read: A vegetarian’s guide to eating in Hong Kong, from cha chaan teng breakfasts to Indian comfort food

In a June interview with Fortune, Sam Altman said he has been a vegetarian since childhood. He also talked about how he maintains his work-life balance, dividing his time between his company and family.

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{{^usCountry}} Sundar Pichai, during an interview in May, said, "I grew up in India, so for me my morning chai, which is very English is important and as I am vegetarian, I need to get my protein, hence I take omelette with toast.” While talking to Kara Swisher, he also revealed that he wakes up between 6:30–7:00 and starts his day with a newspaper. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sundar Pichai, during an interview in May, said, "I grew up in India, so for me my morning chai, which is very English is important and as I am vegetarian, I need to get my protein, hence I take omelette with toast.” While talking to Kara Swisher, he also revealed that he wakes up between 6:30–7:00 and starts his day with a newspaper. {{/usCountry}}

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While appearing on The Builders podcast with Anthropic co-founder and his sister, Daniela Amodei, Dario Amodei told the host, Walter Isaacson, when he decided to become a vegetarian.

During their conversation, Daniela said, “And I became a vegetarian when I was quite young. It's the only thing that I did first. Dario did everything first because he's older, but I became a vegetarian and then he became a vegetarian." Then Dario added, “I think I was three years later or so [Becoming a vegetarian]. It seemed convincing to me."

Why do people become vegetarian?

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People become vegetarians for many reasons. It may be due to health, religious convictions, animal welfare concerns or the desire to eat simple food.

Also Read: Is vegetarian food healthier? Here's why more commercial kitchens are going 100% veg, and it’s not just tied to culture

Harvard Medical School, in a 2024 blog post on the subject, stated, “Traditionally, research into vegetarianism focused mainly on potential nutritional deficiencies, but in recent years, the pendulum has swung the other way, and studies are confirming the health benefits of meat-free eating.”