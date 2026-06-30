Is vegetarian food healthier? Here's why more commercial kitchens are going 100% veg, and it’s not just tied to culture

About 25 km north of Jaipur city, roughly 45- 60 minutes by car near the Aravalli Hills, there’s a kitchen doing things differently. Every morning, it smells of fresh herbs and spices while the team works. Vegetarian and non-vegetarian areas are kept completely separate. It’s not just for hygiene. Diners care about that now, and the kitchen’s built around it. Why are dedicated vegetarian kitchens growing in demand in India? (Fairmont Jaipur) By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

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I recently got a chance to explore the restaurant kitchens at Fairmont Jaipur. I saw how the vegetarian and non-vegetarian sections are kept separate. The reason is simple: customers ask for it, and people want strict hygiene standards. In India, food choices are often tied to culture, so kitchens have to account for that. Chef Anal Uniyal, Director of Culinary, Fairmont Jaipur, tells Health Shots in an interview why they keep vegetarian kitchens separate. He has spent 20 years in luxury hotels across India and says guests care a lot about this, health restaurants have to adapt if they want that trust.

Contamination risks in mixed kitchens vs dedicated vegetarian setups The two biggest contamination risks in mixed kitchens are cross-contact via oil and utensils, the same kadhai, tawa, or fryer used for vegetarian and non-vegetarian, plus shared ladles or spatulas. Airborne or steam cross-contact during cooking and in a common kitchen can carry non-vegetarian particles, which is a concern for strict Jain guests.

“Cross-contamination can pose serious health risks dedicated kitchens allow restaurants to maintain high safety standards by preparing vegetarian meals without the risk of contamination,” Pariksha Rao, Nutritionist and Food Safety Expert, tells Health Shots.

Managing Jain or allergy meals The Green Kitchen is a dedicated vegetarian facility with separate entry, storage, prep stations, utensils, and oil. This eliminates cross-contact at the source. "For Jain and allergy-specific meals, we follow a no-onion-no-garlic protocol, use separate cutting boards or knives, and tag each order end-to-end. The chef team is briefed on the severity of allergies, it’s medical for Jain, it’s spiritual. Both are non-negotiable," says Chef Anal Uniyal.

"And yes, luxury guests, especially for weddings, now specifically ask 'Do you have a pure vegetarian kitchen?' before booking. For 70% of our celebrations, it’s a deciding factor. We didn’t create this to push a trend we built it because guests were demanding it," says the chef.

Is vegetarianism healthy or a big myth? "The two biggest calorie traps in typical hotel vegearian food are refined carbs with cream or ghee overload. Most gravies, dal makhani, and malai kofta are calorie-dense due to the use of heavy cream, butter, and refined oil. Deep-fried starters plus refined carbs samosas, koftas, naans made with maida add empty calories," highlights the chef.

How does Green Kitchen balance it? "We’ve eliminated refined oil hotel-wide and moved to cold-pressed plus mustard oil. For dishes like malai kofta, we use cashew- or yoghurt-based gravies instead of cream, roast rather than deep-fry where possible, and control portions. The idea isn’t 'diet food ’ it’s ‘conscious indulgence’, same rich taste, cleaner ingredients. Guests shouldn’t feel they’re eating hospital food. We keep the flavour, lose the guilt," explains the Chef.

"We build 20g+ protein mains without relying only on paneer, examples quinoa-lentil khichdi with tempered sprouts, rajma-chawal reimagined with black bean and millet, and tofu or millet kebabs. We combine dals, grains, and seeds to ensure complete amino acid profiles," he explains.

"We cut salt by layering flavours, roasted spices, fresh herbs, amchur, kokum, lemon, so guests don’t notice the reduction. For sugar, we avoid it entirely in gravies and salads and use dates or jaggery in desserts only when needed," answers the Chef.

"No refined oil has been available across the hotel since last year. We use cold-pressed groundnut, sesame, and mustard oil. Higher smoke point, better flavour retention, heart-health benefits. It was tedious every recipe was reworked, but that’s how Green Kitchen delivers 'healthy veg', not just ‘veg ’small steps, big impact on guest wellness," says Chef Uniyal.