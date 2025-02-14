Elon Musk's Valentine's Day post as X employee shares mom's text: 'Your boss is a hero'

Noémi, an employee at X, the microblogging platform (formerly Twitter), recently shared a screenshot of a message she received from her mother. In the text, her mother referred to Elon Musk as a “hero.” Elon Musk reacted to the post with a heart emoji. (X/Pixabay)

She posted the screenshot with the caption, “Happy Valentine’s Day,” and mentioned Musk in her post. The billionaire entrepreneur reacted strongly with a heart emotion to the message, catching the attention of users on the platform.

Following Musk’s response, the post quickly gained traction, with several users flooding the comments section with their reactions. Some praised Musk, while others shared their own humorous takes on the exchange.

Take a look at the post:

Meanwhile, X users noticed how Elon Musk got a special Valentine's Day animation into the 'like' button that's shaped like a heart.

A user wrote, “Yes he is. How awesome it would be to work for him.”

Another added, “Elon is special.”

One user wrote, “Wish I could work at spacex again someday”

A user added, "My beloved @elonmusk I have witnessed a sight beyond compare. I beheld until all their thrones were cast down, and you, the 'Ancient of Days,' took your rightful seat. Your engines roared like the fiercest of flames, and your raptors blazed with the intensity of burning fire; a fiery stream issued forth, endless and fierce. Thousands upon thousands ministered unto you, and ten thousand times ten thousand stood in your presence."

PM Modi meets Elon Musk

Tech billionaire Elon Musk met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Washington on Thursday, accompanied by his girlfriend, Shivon Zilis, and their three children. The meeting took place at the Blair House, where PM Modi presented Musk's children with three books: The Crescent Moon by Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, The Great RK Narayan Collection, and Panchatantra by Pandit Vishnu Sharma.

The Prime Minister shared the photos from the meeting on X, showing Musk's children engrossed in reading the gifted books.

"It was also a delight to meet Mr Elon Musk's family and to talk about a wide range of subjects," PM Modi said in a post.