Elon Musk calls for complete elimination of govt agencies: 'Remove the roots of the weed'

US special government employee Elon Musk has called for the complete elimination of federal agencies as part of a push to radically cut spending under Trump's presidency. Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla Inc, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025.(Bloomberg)

In a video interaction at the World Governments Summit in Dubai, Musk offered a wide-ranging survey of the Trump administration's priorities, interspersed with multiple references to “thermonuclear warfare” and the possible dangers of artificial intelligence.

He also jokingly called himself “the White House’s tech support” and wore a black T-shirt that read “Tech Support.”

“We have here the rule of the bureaucracy as opposed to the rule of the people — democracy,” Musk said. “I think we do need to delete entire agencies as opposed to leaving a lot of them behind. If we don’t remove the roots of the weed, then it’s easy for the weed to grow back.”

He also referred to Trump's dismantling of the US Agency for International Development.

“A lot of attention has been on USAID for example,” Musk said. “There's like the National Endowment for Democracy. But I’m like, ‘Okay, well, how much democracy have they achieved lately?’”

America should mint its own business

In his video interaction, Musk also said that US President Donald Trump is “less interested in interfering with the affairs of other countries.”

Musk told the audience in the UAE that there have been times when the United States has been “kind of pushy in international affairs”, adding that it may resonate with some members of the audience.

"America should mind its own business, rather than push for regime change all over the place,” he said.

Since taking charge of the Department of Government Efficiency, the Tesla boss has played a key role in sidelining career officials, gaining access to sensitive databases, and testing the boundaries of presidential authority.

His involvement has fueled a constitutional debate over the extent of executive power.