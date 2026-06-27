Employee shares cousin’s Gen Z office story: ‘We don’t stay late to impress managers’

A social media post has highlighted changing workplace habits among Gen Z employees, with claims that younger workers are setting clearer boundaries around work hours and expectations. The post describes a group that avoids staying late, does not take weekend calls and prioritises work-life balance over long hours at the office. Gen Z workplace habits highlight work-life balance shift. (Unsplash)

The discussion was shared on X by user Sheetal Rijhwani, who recounted her cousin’s experience at work, where only Gen Z employees form a close-knit group with similar boundaries.

Strict boundaries around work hours In her post, Rijhwani wrote, “Gen Z might actually be the generation that changes toxic work culture. My Gen Z cousin told me they have a group at work consisting only of Gen Z employees. They all leave the office together on time. Nobody stays late just to impress the manager. Nobody answers work calls on weekends.”

She added that workplace issues are escalated directly. “If a manager misbehaves, they report it to HR, and HR takes action against the manager, not them,” the post read.

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The employee also described an incident involving office infrastructure. “One day, the office air conditioner stopped working. The entire group went to a nearby café and informed HR, ‘We will be back once the air conditioner is fixed,’” she wrote.

According to the post, her cousin believes this approach is a clear shift from older generations. “I asked her if everyone in the group is Gen Z. She said yes. Millennials do not have the courage to do this. You have gotten used to staying quiet and putting up with everything,” the caption added.

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