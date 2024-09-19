Ex-Big 4 employee reveals gruelling 20-hour shifts, working till 5 am: ‘Just an employee number’

The tragic death of a 26-year-old EY Pune employee has sparked a conversation around work pressure and demanding corporate culture. Many shared their experiences of working in big corporate houses and struggling to maintain a proper work-life balance. Among them is an auditor who wrote how it was for him to work at a Big 4 firm, claiming he was employeed at Deloitte. The former Big 4 employee shared how tough it was for him to adjust to the corporate culture. (Unsplash/Ben White)

"With EY case getting some lights. I would like to share my personal experience at Deloitte,” he wrote wrote. He also attached screenshots showing conversations between him and his teammates about work at 5 am. He claimed that they used to work for 20 hours and start the day with less than 15 hours of rest.

“I can totally understand what Anna would have gone through. Always remember you are just an employee number for them," he added and concluded his post on the social media platform X.

It didn’t take long for people to respond to the X post, and many claimed they or their loved ones faced toxic situations in the workplace.

“My sister (working with one of the Big4) faced the issues. She was at the dentist and Senior messaged and said at least reply immediately and do work after a few hours and got irritated when she said that she won't be able to respond the entire day (on non working day),” posted an X user.

Another person added, “I once worked at a software company where they bragged and romanticised about staying up all night to make a feature release to production! False sense of urgency and could have easily been done the next morning.”

A few also shared how the Indian work culture makes maintaining a proper work-life balance hard. An individual posted, “Replace EY with any MNC (IT, Bank, Consulting) in India and you'll see the same toxic underlying behaviours. MNCs believe Indians will do anything if they throw more money. Is it the fault of MNCs or the fault of Indians?”

A fourth wrote, “True. This is the case in most MNCs. Humans are being exploited.”

EY Pune employee death:

The incident came to light when Anna Sebastian's mother penned a heartwrenching letter addressed to the EY India Chairman Rajiv Memani, claiming her daughter was “exhausted” and “overworked”, which led to her untimely demise.

What are your thoughts on this man’s X post about his “personal experience” of toxic work culture?